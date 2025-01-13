Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Prepares to Advance Treatment Efforts** **

**

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware-based company focused on innovative treatments, submitted a recent 8-K filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated January 13, 2025. The filing detailed the company’s activities and upcoming plans.

In the report, Cognition Therapeutics shared the completion of a presentation, represented as Exhibit 99.1, which will be utilized in engagements with investors, analysts, and other stakeholders. The presentation serves the purpose of Regulation FD disclosure requirements, emphasizing that the information within the exhibit is not to be considered as filed under the Exchange Act, nor should it be incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Additionally, the 8-K filing disclosed the company’s current standing as an emerging growth entity, indicating that Cognition Therapeutics is active in navigating the financial landscape in compliance with regulatory standards.

Furthermore, the filing listed the registration of Cognition Therapeutics’ common stock (NASDAQ: CGTX), emphasizing the company’s presence on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

In terms of future directions, the company plans to progress towards Phase 3 trials following positive outcomes in recent Phase 2 studies. Particularly noteworthy are the promising results surrounding zervimesine (CT1812), the company’s lead product candidate, in treating neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Cognition Therapeutics’ strategic approach includes leveraging its intellectual property covering innovative compounds through 2040, ensuring a robust foundation for upcoming endeavors.

Financially, the company’s current cash reserves stand at $22.0 million, with significant grant funding supporting ongoing research efforts in preclinical phases and Phase 2 clinical trials, totaling approximately $171 million. With grant funds utilized conservatively at $117.4 million, a balance of $53.6 million remains for further advancements.

As Cognition Therapeutics progresses with its innovative approaches to address neurodegenerative diseases, the company remains poised for substantial growth and potential breakthroughs in the field of medical treatment.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

