Coinbase Wrapped BTC Trading Down 8.1% This Week (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $161.53 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be purchased for about $91,223.04 or 1.00459244 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 20,579 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 20,633.9795223. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 94,387.19572432 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $112,316,608.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

