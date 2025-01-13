Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.21. 4,950,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

