Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.46. 326,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.30 and a 1-year high of $510.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.93.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

