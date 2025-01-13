Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 1,153,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 360,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,372. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

