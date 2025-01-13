Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.82. 3,663,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $683.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

