Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,188 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.