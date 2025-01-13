Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.88), Zacks reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

CMTL opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

