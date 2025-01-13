ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,805,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.29. 7,335,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

