Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 134,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,990. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

