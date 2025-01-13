CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,669,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 842,885 shares.The stock last traded at $100.47 and had previously closed at $100.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

