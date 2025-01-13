Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $203.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $262.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.30.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $181.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $179.55 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,446 shares of company stock valued at $45,687,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.