Contrasting Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI)

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and Perdoceo Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $407.87 million 0.65 N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $652.75 million 2.60 $147.65 million $1.99 13.00

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 20.42% 15.58% 12.98%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

Jinxin Technology Holding Co is a company which operates through its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of digital textbook subscription services principally in the People’s Republic of China. Jinxin Technology Holding Co is based in Cayman Islands.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice. The American InterContinental University System segment provides academic programs, including business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also offers non-degree and professional development programs. In addition, it operates intellipath, a learning platform used to educate students; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

