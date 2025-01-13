Cooper Financial Group Acquires 104 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 173,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 159,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,753,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.44.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

