Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 258.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,451 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.47. 1,042,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

