Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,310,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,360,000 after purchasing an additional 866,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,499,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after acquiring an additional 383,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,557. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.