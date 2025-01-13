Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,987.04.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

BKNG traded up $21.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4,760.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,023. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,060.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,352.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.