Cooper Financial Group Sells 330 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.12. 1,112,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,536. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.53 and a 200 day moving average of $379.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $301.21 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.