Cooper Financial Group Sells 641 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after buying an additional 511,219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 332.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 582,961 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 653,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 89,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.