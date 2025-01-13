Cooper Financial Group Sells 7,071 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 356,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

JHML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

