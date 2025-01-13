Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.5% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 355,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,469. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

