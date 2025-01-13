Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 33,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,900,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,838,000 after buying an additional 1,353,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after purchasing an additional 660,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,570,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,772,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.