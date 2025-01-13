Courier Capital LLC Has $23.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 369,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,321. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.