Courier Capital LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,777,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,231. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

