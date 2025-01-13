Courier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

VLO traded up $6.34 on Monday, reaching $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,177. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

