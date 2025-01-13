Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 2,276,986 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,393,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 411.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 895,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $20,276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

