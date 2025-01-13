Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires 50,130 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 305.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.