Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $427,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.22.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $799.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $758.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $786.08 and its 200-day moving average is $859.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $612.70 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

