Crescent Sterling Ltd. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,885,000 after buying an additional 567,858 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,976,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,542,000 after buying an additional 348,959 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 709,943 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $346,668,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

