Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Crocs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 2,775.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

