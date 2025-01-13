CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $50.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CubeSmart traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 791449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.51%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
