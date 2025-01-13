Czech National Bank Acquires 252,420 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 950.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,420 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 349,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 215.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 341,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,018,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,066,000 after acquiring an additional 211,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 276,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,281,000 after purchasing an additional 209,537 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $74.65 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.