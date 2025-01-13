Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $483.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.88. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

