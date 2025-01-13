Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after buying an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,891,000 after purchasing an additional 853,931 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 336.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after purchasing an additional 823,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $212.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.48.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

