Dacxi (DACXI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.84 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Dacxi has a total market cap of $17.84 million and $389,594.53 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dacxi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,529.14 or 0.99725830 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,811.27 or 0.98935031 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dacxi’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

