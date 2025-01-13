Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 896.4% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. 132,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,890. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion and a PE ratio of 0.23.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Featured Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

