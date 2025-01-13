Davis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Davis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF comprises about 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,363. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $90.63 and a 1-year high of $111.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

