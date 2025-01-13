Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.72. 639,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,341. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.49 and its 200-day moving average is $273.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total value of $132,660.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,536. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,695.36. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,674. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

