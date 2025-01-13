DBK Financial Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. 59,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,175. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

