DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,250,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,769,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 4,844,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,941,520. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089,007 shares in the company, valued at $47,283,676.69. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,380.78. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $393,490 in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

