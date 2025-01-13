Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC began coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

DNN stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.71. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,603 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 124.8% during the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 10,140,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Denison Mines by 96.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,574,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,359,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 774,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.