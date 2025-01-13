Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.40. The stock had a trading volume of 329,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,068. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

