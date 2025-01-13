Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 1.6% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

DFGR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. 366,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,749. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

