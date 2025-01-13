Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 1,217,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

