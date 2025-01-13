Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Acquired by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $24.07. 569,468 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.