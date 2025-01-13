Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 307,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

