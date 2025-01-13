Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 8.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
