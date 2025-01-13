Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 475.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

