Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 475.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.
Drax Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.