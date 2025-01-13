Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
