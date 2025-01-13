Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.3 %

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.63. 208,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,382. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.13.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.