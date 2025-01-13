Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.75. 2,358,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

